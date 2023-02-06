Heartland Votes

Tracking rain...and lots of it the next couple of days

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/6.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Enjoy the dry weather and the warmer temperatures today, because rain pushes into the Heartland Tuesday through Wednesday. Clouds will continue to increase through the day today and into tonight. Light showers likely by the morning hours on Tuesday, with steady light rain looking more likely through the second half of the day. The heavier rain will arrive on Wednesday, a few thunderstorms possible too. Severe weather doesn’t look like an issue, thankfully. Drier weather returns on Thursday.

