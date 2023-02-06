Heartland Votes

Tom Brady will not move into Fox announcing booth until 2024

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet...
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," looks down the carpet at the premiere of the film, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.

Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

“I think one thing about my career, whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox, which is carrying its 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, also has Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans after the 2024 season. Brady is still not expected to be a part of Fox’s pregame coverage on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
US debt load reaches $165K per household
Study: American debt tops $16 trillion, average debt load reaches $165K per household
Cody Anderson, 31, was arrested on Monday, February 6 on charges of theft by unlawful taking...
Farley, Ky. man accused of illegally using company credit cards
A burning train has forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area.
Toxic chemicals to be released from derailed tanker cars
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Death toll from Turkey earthquake rises to more than 3,400