Heartland Votes

Southern Illinois men’s basketball defeats Missouri State for 10th conference win

Salukis win 73-53 for season sweep over the Bears
Missouri State vs Southern Illinois
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois completed a season sweep of conference foe Missouri State on Sunday at the Banterra Center, 73-53.

SIU’s bench provided a huge spark early on. During a span of less than four minutes mid-way through the opening half, Troy D’Amico was thrust into action and scored ten straight points for the Salukis.

With a four-point lead at halftime, SIU’s Missouri Valley Conference-leading defense rose to the occasion, holding Missouri State to 21 points over the final 20 minutes.

A 26-5 advantage in points off turnovers caused a Saluki sprint to the finish line.

SIU earned their 10th conference win of the season and is now back in a tie for first atop the MVC.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

