Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion

The Southern Illinois Boat Show was held in Marion over the weekend.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - People from all over the Heartland cruised to the Southern Illinois Boat Show in Marion.

At the community-driven event, you could look at the boats and fishing gear, as well as support local vendors.

“I’ve got a boat, got a motor, but, you know, technology changes,” attendee Rex Duncan said. “The way these boats are kitted changes and you just want to see what others are doing; and I might see something that interests me and shell out a little bit of money.”

This was the 14th annual boat show and it’s all done for charity.

This year’s donations raised from the event will be going towards a children’s and veteran’s charity.

