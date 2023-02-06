Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - People from all over the Heartland cruised to the Southern Illinois Boat Show in Marion.
At the community-driven event, you could look at the boats and fishing gear, as well as support local vendors.
“I’ve got a boat, got a motor, but, you know, technology changes,” attendee Rex Duncan said. “The way these boats are kitted changes and you just want to see what others are doing; and I might see something that interests me and shell out a little bit of money.”
This was the 14th annual boat show and it’s all done for charity.
This year’s donations raised from the event will be going towards a children’s and veteran’s charity.
