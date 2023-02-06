Heartland Votes

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning,...
Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight.

While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in the 600 block of Pine. When officers tried to talk to him, they say he barricaded himself inside the home and would not comply with officer commands.

The Sikeston Special Operations Group was deployed to the scene. Negotiations began and the group was able to get into the home.

According to Sikeston DPS, the incident took several hours and several area agencies assisted.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is awaiting formal charges through Scott County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan...
John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students
People from all over the Heartland cruised to the Southern Illinois Boat Show in Marion.
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion
The Breakfast Show TOO Book Club's Book of the Month for February.
The Breakfast Show TOO Book Club's Book of the Month for Feb.
The Southern Illinois Boat Show was held in Marion over the weekend.
Southern Illinois Boat Show held in Marion