Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight.

While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in the 600 block of Pine. When officers tried to talk to him, they say he barricaded himself inside the home and would not comply with officer commands.

The Sikeston Special Operations Group was deployed to the scene. Negotiations began and the group was able to get into the home.

According to Sikeston DPS, the incident took several hours and several area agencies assisted.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is awaiting formal charges through Scott County.

