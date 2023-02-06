Rain becoming likely this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We saw lots of sunshine and very nice temperatures as many areas reached the lower 60s this afternoon. For this evening we will see increasing clouds and very mild temperatures for this time of the year. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. For Tuesday we will see scattered light rain showers become likely during the afternoon hours. Highs will be cooler than today but still well above average for early February. Highs will reach the middle 50s. Rain chances increase even more as we head into your Wednesday. There will be a chance for thunderstorms with heavy rain as well. Much of the Heartland could receive over two inches of rain.

