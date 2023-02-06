Heartland Votes

Crews battling fire at vacant church in Carbondale; part of University Ave. and Walnut St. closed

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.

They got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday. This is next to city hall.

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church next to city hall in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to a post on the Carbondale Fire Department Facebook page, University Ave. is closed between Main Street and Walnut, as well as Walnut St. from University Ave. to Illinois Ave.

They’re asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The building is made up of two structures, one older and one newer. The fire started in the older structure.

The vacant church on Walnut Street is made up of an older section, where the fire started, and...
The vacant church on Walnut Street is made up of an older section, where the fire started, and a newer section.(KFVS)

According to Roni LeForge, the public information officer for the city of Carbondale, the city council was discussing whether or not to demolish the older section at its last meeting. You can read that in the General Business section, 8.3, in the city council’s agenda here.

Multiple crews responded to the scene including ones from Herrin, Marion, Carterville and Murphysboro.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church in Carbondale, Ill.
RAW VIDEO: Fire at vacant church in Carbondale
Illinois State Police announced it’s rolling out a 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training...
Ill. State Police expands its crisis intervention training
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is looking for public feedback on the air service...
Veterans Airport of Southern Ill. releases survey on air service proposals