Crews battling fire at vacant church in Carbondale; part of University Ave. and Walnut St. closed

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.

They got the call around 9:44 a.m. on Monday. This is next to city hall.

Crews responded to a fire at a vacant church next to city hall in Carbondale, Ill. on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to a post on the Carbondale Fire Department Facebook page, University Ave. is closed between Main Street and Walnut, as well as Walnut St. from University Ave. to Illinois Ave.

They’re asking drivers to find alternate routes.

The building is made up of two structures, one older and one newer. The fire started in the older structure.

The vacant church on Walnut Street is made up of an older section, where the fire started, and a newer section. (KFVS)

According to Roni LeForge, the public information officer for the city of Carbondale, the city council was discussing whether or not to demolish the older section at its last meeting. You can read that in the General Business section, 8.3, in the city council’s agenda here.

Multiple crews responded to the scene including ones from Herrin, Marion, Carterville and Murphysboro.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.