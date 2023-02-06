NSSC Volleyball hosts 18-team boys tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - NSSC Volleyball welcomed 18 boys teams to the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex for the “Boys Blast Tournament” on Sunday.

The tournament received entries from Springfield, St. Louis and Wentzville as well as from nearby in Cape.

NSSC Director Carl Ritter was excited to showcase the sport with so many teams in town and encourage others to get involved.

“Try it,” said Ritter. “Everybody thinks that boys don’t play volleyball, but today has showed a lot of people that it’s a sport that’s played with a lot of finesse and skill.”

Team Momentum B18 Navy won first place overall.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.