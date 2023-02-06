Heartland Votes

NBA confirms incident between Morant’s acquaintances, Pacers

A confrontation between acquaintances of Ja Morant and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 has probed an investigation by the NBA
Players of the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies exchange words in the second half of the...
Players of the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies exchange words in the second half of the NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizzlies star player Ja Morant is on the defense after allegations have spread of a threat made from his entourage to opposing players.

Tempers flared during the Jan. 29 game against the Indiana Pacers after Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started jawing with Ja’s good friend Davonte Pack and Tee Morant, Ja’s father.

Pack was escorted out of the arena after the confrontation.

The Athletic reports that postgame, acquaintances of Ja aggressively confronted members of the Pacers near their team bus at the loading area of the Forum.

After that, a laser was pointed at the bus by a slow-moving SUV occupied by Ja.

Members of the Pacers reportedly thought it was a gun and the incident was reported to the NBA.

“We felt we were in grave danger,” one witness told The Athletic.

Through an investigation, the NBA confirmed a confrontation happened but said nothing about a gun being involved.

Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins said the team fully complied with the investigation.

Right before tipoff Sunday night, Morant took to Twitter to dispute the article by The Athletic, saying that it paints a negative image of him and his family, and confirming that Pack has been banned from Grizzlies home games for a year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Growing your own in Missouri
Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
Tyler Hansbrough reconnects with former Mules Basketball coach John David Pattillo during the...
Tyler Hansbrough inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning,...
Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff
Two abducted children were found wearing disguises hundreds of miles away from home.
2 abducted children from Missouri found in Florida grocery store

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/6
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 2/6
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/6
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 2/6
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 2/6
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 2/6
Tyler Hansbrough reconnects with former Mules Basketball coach John David Pattillo during the...
Tyler Hansbrough inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame