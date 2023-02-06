Heartland Votes

Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5.

A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina.

Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the business and the smell of something burning.

According to Jefferson Fire Protection District (JFPD) #1, as their crews were headed to the restaurant, calls into 911 stated flames could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters said fire and smoke could be seen from the business when they arrived. They immediately called for additional help from other departments through their mutual aid agreements, known as MABAS.

JFPD said, while crews started putting out the fire on the exterior, some tried enter the building, but because of the construction, they had a difficult time reaching the seat of the fire.

The crews were pulled out of the building and firefighters entered into a defensive mode until they could re-enter the building.

JFPD said Mount Vernon’s aerial rig was used to open the roof and put out the bulk of the fire.

Crews were then able to return to the inside and battle the flames.

JFPD said these crews were able to complete a very extensive overhaul.

A large portion of the metal roof was also removed to allow crews to make sure the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

JFPD said the origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews were on the scene close to six hours.

A total of 24 firefighters from JFPD, Mount Vernon, Webber, Waltonville, Benton, Ewing-Northern and Sesser Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Litton Ambulance, United Medical Response, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Ameren also assisted.

Woodlawn and Wayne City Fire Departments covered Station 1.

Wayne City crews also helped JFPD with a field fire while others continued to fight the restaurant fire.

In a Facebook post, Uncle Joe’s Restaurant said more professionals will be looking into the cause on Monday.

The restaurant also thanked the efforts of all the firefighters and their quick response.

They said the damage could have been much worse if it wasn’t for their dedication.

The business is assessing the damage, but said they plan to come back from the fire.

