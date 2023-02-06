Mo. State Rep. John Voss named Eagle Scout class sponsor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Representative Voss was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and is an Eagle Scout from Troop 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

President of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association Tony Smee announced that Rep. Voss will be the honored sponsor of the 2022 class of Eagle Scouts.

According to a release from Pres. Smee, the class will officially be named the 2022 John Voss Class of Eagle Scouts.

The release also mentioned 57 Eagle Scouts will be honored at Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. in Academic Auditorium. Rep. Voss will provide the keynote address and present each Eagle Scout with a medal.

Rep. Voss has served in many roles within the community, especially within the Scouts, volunteering as a Cubmaster, Scoutmaster and Unit Commissioner.

