Heartland Votes

Mo. State Rep. John Voss named Eagle Scout class sponsor

State Representative John Voss will sponsor the 2022 class of Eagle Scouts.(, President of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association Tony Smee)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Representative Voss was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and is an Eagle Scout from Troop 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

President of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association Tony Smee announced that Rep. Voss will be the honored sponsor of the 2022 class of Eagle Scouts.

According to a release from Pres. Smee, the class will officially be named the 2022 John Voss Class of Eagle Scouts.

The release also mentioned 57 Eagle Scouts will be honored at Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. in Academic Auditorium. Rep. Voss will provide the keynote address and present each Eagle Scout with a medal.

Rep. Voss has served in many roles within the community, especially within the Scouts, volunteering as a Cubmaster, Scoutmaster and Unit Commissioner.

