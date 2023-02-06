Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational marijuana became legal to buy in the Show-Me State on Monday, February 6, and it’s already racked up millions of dollars in sales.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, consumer sales on Friday and Saturday topped $3 million, with the sales for Sunday totaling a little more than $2 million.

In total, more than $8.5 million in sales happened over the weekend for recreational marijuana.

Add medical marijuana sales, and that number climbs to more than $12.5 million.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.