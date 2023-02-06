Heartland Votes

Missourians soon able to get recreational marijuana without relying on dispensaries

Growing your own in Missouri
By Greg Payne
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just last November that Missouri voters took to the polls and voted in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

This week, those Missouri residents were able to purchase recreational marijuana at dispensaries, but very soon people will be able to get their hands on recreational marijuana without having to rely on dispensaries.

Back on Jan. 7 personal cultivation application forms and instructions were made available to the public for those looking to grow their own marijuana.

Starting Monday, those applications will begin to be accepted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Marijuana officials believe the approval process will be relatively quick and once approved, people over the age of 21 will be allowed to grow up to 18 marijuana plants at a time.

Marijuana experts are expecting in the next year or so, more than 100,000 Missourians will be growing their own marijuana.

“Once you’ve made the investment, some lights, and some other equipment, then in the long run it will be far cheaper to grow for oneself. Another advantage however, much like people grow their own tomatoes, I mean everybody could go to the store and buy tomatoes if they wanted to, but a lot of people grow their own tomatoes because they believe they are better than what you can buy in the store,” says Dan Viets, the Missouri Coordinator, for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

The license to personally cultivate will cost 100 dollars annually and the license will allow you to even legally give marijuana to other adults up to 3 ounces at a time, but you cannot sell it.

