Heartland Votes

MDC, biologist studying eagles to protect them from wind turbines

Matthew Stuber, a contract trapper/bander with CSG, shows the GPS transmitter on the back of...
Matthew Stuber, a contract trapper/bander with CSG, shows the GPS transmitter on the back of this adult female bald eagle as part of a research project in northwest Missouri to better understand interactions between bald eagles and wind turbines.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Casey Stevens
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is teaming up with the Conservation Science Global, Inc., and the Renewable Energy Wildlife Institute to help track the movement of bald eagles to protect them from wind turbines.

According to a release from the MDC, the project will start in May of 2023 and take place over four years and will focus around Atchison County, Mo.

They say four nearby nesting adult bald eagles and four immature eaglets will be captured for the project and have GPS tags placed on their backs. This project tell researchers about the bird’s collision risk with wind turbines.

With the rise of wind power becoming more and more common, as we move towards a more green energy source, wind turbines have expanded across the country.

“Important research like this, tracking eagles in Missouri, helps developers and agencies plan ahead and better manage renewable energy facilities to protect birds and other wildlife,” said Dr. Chile Felton, a senior scientist at REWI.

A team of CSG biologists will use bait that is placed on the ground and a remote-controlled hoop net to catch the adult eagles. While attaching the backpack-style GPS tags, they will also do a general assessment on the eagles. This includes wing measurements and adding a numbered leg band.

