Mayfield police arrest man for domestic assault, strangling

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Mayfield, Ky., after there was a report of a physical fight.

On Sunday February 5, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a physical domestic fight that was in progress. Police went to the 200 block of West Sunset Drive to investigate.

While police were approaching the area, the woman who reported the assault said her husband had fled out the backdoor. The suspect was running towards West Farthing Street.

After looking for the suspect, a Mayfield Police Officer located 31-year-old Stanley Eugene Travis Jr. near South 8th Street and Farthing. Travis was detained, and transported back to his home.

After investigating, the police placed Travis under arrest. Travis was transported to Graves County Restricted Custody Center. Travis was lodged in the Marshall County Jail, charged with Strangulation 2nd Degree.

