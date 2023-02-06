Heartland Votes

Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah

Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the...
Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St.(Paducah Police Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St.

On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified former employee Cory Perez, 29, from Paducah, as the suspect. Perez broke into the restaurant eight times; the first time was the day after his employment was terminated.

The release mentioned Perez also broke into Hush Art, located above Mellow Mushroom, in November 2022. Perez took camera equipment and other items.

Additionally, detectives say Perez broke into Sprocket inside the same building on Feb. 2 and turned on a water faucet that flooded the business, causing more than $10 thousand in damages.

On Feb. 3, detectives served a search warrant at Perez’ home on Madison Street and found two items taken in the Hush Art burglary, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Perez is charged with nine counts of third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

In total, more than $8.5 million in sales happened over the weekend for recreational marijuana.
Mo. DHSS: More than $8M in recreational marijuana sales over the weekend
Matthew Stuber, a contract trapper/bander with CSG, shows the GPS transmitter on the back of...
MDC, biologist studying eagles to protect them from wind turbines
Timothy Meding, 57, was tried in Cape Girardeau County on January 4-5 and found guilty of...
Kennett, Mo. man sentenced to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting 2 children
State Representative John Voss will sponsor the 2022 class of Eagle Scouts.
Mo. State Rep. John Voss named Eagle Scout class sponsor