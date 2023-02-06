Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St.

On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified former employee Cory Perez, 29, from Paducah, as the suspect. Perez broke into the restaurant eight times; the first time was the day after his employment was terminated.

The release mentioned Perez also broke into Hush Art, located above Mellow Mushroom, in November 2022. Perez took camera equipment and other items.

Additionally, detectives say Perez broke into Sprocket inside the same building on Feb. 2 and turned on a water faucet that flooded the business, causing more than $10 thousand in damages.

On Feb. 3, detectives served a search warrant at Perez’ home on Madison Street and found two items taken in the Hush Art burglary, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Perez is charged with nine counts of third degree burglary, first degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.