John A. Logan College student accused of making threats to other students

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody and accused of making threats to harm fellow students at John A. Logan College.

According to a post on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Carbondale police on a similar but unrelated charge.

They said they’ve taken steps with the Williamson County State’s Attorney to charge him with disorderly conduct.

On February 5, the sheriff’s office received multiple complaints about a student making threats to harm other students at JALC with physical violence.

“The steps taken this evening represent a coordinated effort by multiple law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our schools,” Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said in the post. “I would remind the public that this individual is in custody and no further danger to public safety exists.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department, John A. Logan College Police Department, the Jackson County State’s Attorney and the Williamson County State’s Attorney.

