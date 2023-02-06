Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison.

Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Friday, February 5, 2021 in Sikeston.

According to a release from the DPS, Detective Matt Cotner has been assigned to the case since Morrison went missing.

They said in August 2022, a group called the Friends of Shyann Morrison offered a reward of $5,000 to anyone that can provide information leading to her whereabouts or verifiable information as to what exactly happened to her.

Morrison has been entered into the National Missouri and Unidentified Persons System.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cotner at 573-475-3787.

According to DPS, the Friends of Shyann Morrison have asked to remain anonymous, but released this statement in August 2022:

“Someone out there knows what happened to Shyann. We pray this reward will give that someone enough motivation to do the right thing and let us know what happened to Shyann. This could be your loved one and if it was you would want someone to speak up if they knew anything that could help. So please help us bring closure to Shyann’s family and friends who truly misses her and needs to know what happened to her.”

Morrison’s mother added this statement:

“Cheyenne this is to you from your dad and I, we just want to know that you are OK, you are loved, we miss you very much, we just want to know that you are OK. And your baby sister regrets every day that you have been gone because of the fight that you and her had and she just wants to make it right because she loves you she cries every night and prays every night for you to come home. We love you from the bottom of our hearts to the moon and back”

