First weekend for legal recreational marijuana

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally.

Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend.

Approved dispensaries were first told by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services they could start sales on Monday, February 6. On Thursday, the department announced emergency rules would go into effect Friday.

“You know we kind of expected Monday to be the first to serve adult use patients, so anyone over the age of 21, and we got the exciting news that we got to start on Friday which was amazing!,” Gunter-Jackson said.

A few folks walking in downtown Cape are happy to see the use of recreational marijuana. One person said this was a long time coming and that this change helps with their chronic back and shoulder pain.

