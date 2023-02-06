Heartland Votes

First weekend for legal recreational marijuana

Marijuana dispensaries are recovering from a busy first weekend of selling recreational marijuana in the Show Me State
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Marijuana sales are at a high after their historic first weekend selling recreationally.

Sara Gunter-Jackson is the general manager at Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She said more than 500 people came through their doors each day this weekend.

Approved dispensaries were first told by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services they could start sales on Monday, February 6. On Thursday, the department announced emergency rules would go into effect Friday.

“You know we kind of expected Monday to be the first to serve adult use patients, so anyone over the age of 21, and we got the exciting news that we got to start on Friday which was amazing!,” Gunter-Jackson said.

A few folks walking in downtown Cape are happy to see the use of recreational marijuana. One person said this was a long time coming and that this change helps with their chronic back and shoulder pain.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers
Bank robbery suspect, Christopher Trice, was arrested following an investigation at two...
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
A food vendor is apologizing for the meal served on the first day of Black History Month.
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on first day of Black History Month

Latest News

Almost 20 pets got their photos taken at Busch Pet Supply in Cape Girardeau, Mo. as an early...
Busch Pet Supply hosts photoshoots for Valentine’s Day
Marijuana dispensaries are recovering from a busy first weekend of selling recreational...
High number of people shopping recreational marijuana
Pets were in their Sunday best today at Busch Pet Supply here in Cape Girardeau.
Valentine photo shoot for pets in Cape Girardeau
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill