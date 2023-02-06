Heartland Votes

First Alert: Freezing fog, frost could cause slick roads this morning

Fog near Olive Branch, Ill.
Fog near Olive Branch, Ill.(William Foeste)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - Frost and patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute.

Where fog gets thicker, there could be a few slick spots on roadways.

Frost could also form on bridges.

A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for several southeast Missouri counties.

The rest of today is looking dry and mild.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will start to increase this afternoon into this evening.

Winds will also begin to increase tonight, which will help keep overnight temperatures well above normal.

Rain chances arrive Tuesday, but it will continue to be mild with afternoon highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday is looking very soggy as a strong system moves in from the southwest.

A few rumbles of thunder is also possible.

Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch on Wednesday.

Thursday is looking dry with gusty southwest winds.

A final round of rain arrives on Friday as a strong cold front moves into the Heartland from the northwest.

