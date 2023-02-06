First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

After a cold and wintry pattern last week, this week is shaping up to be mild but occasionally rainy. In the short term, this morning is clear and cold enough for some frost and patchy dense fog…could be a few slick spots on roadways where the fog gets thicker. Otherwise it will be a dry and relatively mild Monday, with highs in the 55 to 60 range and gradually increasing clouds. Clouds and breezes increase tonight, which will keep overnight temps well above normal…and then Tuesday we’ll start to see areas of rain develop….but with highs again in the 55 to 60 range.

Our wettest day is shaping up to be Wednesday, as a strong system moves in from the southwest. Rain is likely along with some thunder: rainfall amounts could exceed an inch on Wednesday. We’ll sneak into a dry slot on Thursday with gusty southwest winds, and then a final shot of showers on Friday as a strong cold front moves in from the northwest. Currently next weekend is looking seasonably cold but dry.

