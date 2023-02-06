Farley, Ky. man accused of illegally using company credit cards

FARLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of stealing more than $30,000 by illegally using company credit cards.

Cody Anderson, 31, was arrested on Monday, February 6 on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified in late December by a local business that they believed Anderson was using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases.

Detectives say Anderson had used two credit cards to make multiple personal purchases. Between the two cards, they say he spent more than $31,000 in about five months.

