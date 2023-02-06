Heartland Votes

Farley, Ky. man accused of illegally using company credit cards

Cody Anderson, 31, was arrested on Monday, February 6 on charges of theft by unlawful taking...
Cody Anderson, 31, was arrested on Monday, February 6 on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of stealing more than $30,000 by illegally using company credit cards.

Cody Anderson, 31, was arrested on Monday, February 6 on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified in late December by a local business that they believed Anderson was using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases.

Detectives say Anderson had used two credit cards to make multiple personal purchases. Between the two cards, they say he spent more than $31,000 in about five months.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Shyann Brooke Morrison was last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in Sikeston, Mo.
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6.
Crews battling fire at vacant church in Carbondale; part of University Ave. and Walnut St. closed