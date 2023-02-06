Heartland Votes

Chiefs activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of Super Bowl, Hardman placed on IR

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball attempting to evade a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs have announced roster moves concerning two of their offensive weapons.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from the reserve/injured list, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on the reserve/injured list.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in November against the Chargers and has not played a down since.

Hardman sustained an abdominal injury and had been out since Nov. 6. He was finally activated for the AFC Championship Game but suffered an injury in the first half.

ALSO READ: Reid doubts Hardman will make Super Bowl, others miss practice with injury

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay”...
Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a...
Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Latest News

Hansbrough celebrates his induction with his high school coach at Poplar Bluff John Pattillo.
Tyler Hansbrough induced into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
NSSC Volleyball hosts 18 team Boys tournament
NSSC Volleyball hosts 18-team boys tournament
Missouri State vs Southern Illinois
Southern Illinois men’s basketball defeats Missouri State for 10th conference win
Fan of the Week: Oak Ridge Students
Fan of the Week: Oak Ridge Students
NSSC Volleyball hosts 18 team Boys tournament
NSSC Volleyball hosts 18 team Boys tournament