Busch Pet Supply hosts photoshoots for Valentine’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Almost 20 pets got their photos taken at Busch Pet Supply in Cape Girardeau, Mo. as an early celebration for Valentine’s Day.

The holiday-themed photoshoots are a well-loved staple at the pet store in Cape Girardeau. It is an annual celebration, with plans for it to continue for many years to come.

Organizers with Busch Pet Supply say the event is for both pets and their owners. Stacy Busch Heisserer, the owner of Busch Pet Supply, considered the event a nice way to get portraits with their furry friends.

“You know people love their pets and they are like kids to them. So having a nice formal portrait is really a nice thing to add to the memories of having that pet,” said Heisserer.

Organizers called this year a success, with around twenty pets and owners coming out to take photos.

