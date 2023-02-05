Heartland Votes

Seeing sunshine and warmer temps today

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/5
By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Heartland. We are finally seeing that last bit of ice melt and some much needed sunshine.

Temps today will be in the upper 40′s and low 50′s in most places but we will still have a pretty moderate Windchill impact for most of the day. Around the afternoon hours the southerly winds and clouds will head East leaving the heartland with clear and calm conditions for this evening.

Looking ahead at your work week expect to see nice and warm weather for tomorrow, highs in the upper 50′s. However for Tuesday models are tracking light rain showers towards our northern counties.

