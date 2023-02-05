Heartland Votes

National WWI Museum to open new exhibit, host Ukrainian war effort benefit

FILE
FILE(Maci Cosmore)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City will open a new exhibit and host a reception to benefit the Ukrainian war effort.

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City says that on Feb. 23, it will open its newest exhibition, Entertaining the Troops. It said soldiers of all nations and militaries have turned to a wide variety of entertainment to distract from the terror - sports, gambling and card games, music, food and drinks, as well as organized performances and dances.

The Museum indicated that the exhibition will peek into the life of a WWI soldier beyond the battlefield. It said those in town for the 2023 NFL Draft - which will in large part take place at the museum - will have the opportunity to learn about football and other sports soldiers played to pass the time. It even said the NFL was formed in ts earliest version just after the end of the Great War in 1920.

As it opens in Exhibition Hall, officials noted that Entertaining the Troops will be included in a general admission ticket.

In March 2022, the Museum said the nation saw the rise of the Ukrainian resistance and its iconic symbol - Saint Javelin. Just a year later, it said on March 24, 2023, it will host Saint Javelin: Art, Fatih and Mobilization. It said Christian Borys, former journalist and founder of the Saint Javelin corporation as well as California-based artist Chris Shaw, who created the painting Saint Javelin is based on, will mingle with goers.

The Museum noted that the Saint Javelin painting has been on display since August 2022 and will remain on its wall until Feb. 28. It said a $30 ticket for a reception on the Paul Sunderland Glass Bridge ahead of the program will directly benefit Ukrainian aid.

For more information about the exhibits or tickets, click HERE.

