Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

On February 4, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle on South 12th Street in Murray Ky., traveling in a manner that indicated the driver was possibly intoxicated.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies conducted a traffic stop and the driver, Jonathan Drum, 40, from Murray, failed the standardized field sobriety tests. Deputies then discovered meth inside the vehicle.

Drum was taken to Calloway County Detention Facility and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances first offense and possession of a controlled substance first degree, second offense (meth).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.