Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.

On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered that the intoxicated subject, David Oxley, 52, from Murray, had fired a gun inside the residence.

The release mentioned that the manner in which Oxley fired the gun demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

Oxley was taken to Calloway County Detention Center and charged with wanton endangerment first degree, menacing and harassment (no physical contact).

