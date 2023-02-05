Heartland Votes

Man arrested for endangerment after firing a gun inside a residence

Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.
Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Police were called about an intoxicated person at a residence.

On February 3, deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a residence in Murray, Ky. regarding a call about an intoxicated subject.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies discovered that the intoxicated subject, David Oxley, 52, from Murray, had fired a gun inside the residence.

The release mentioned that the manner in which Oxley fired the gun demonstrated extreme indifference to the value of human life, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person.

Oxley was taken to Calloway County Detention Center and charged with wanton endangerment first degree, menacing and harassment (no physical contact).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Bank robbery suspect, Christopher Trice, was arrested following an investigation at two...
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
A man with several warrants out for his arrest was located in Ballard Co.
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

Latest News

Police arrested the man after he failed the sobriety tests and was found with methamphetamine...
Murray man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for DUI
Gene Bess Statue
Heartland basketball coach honored with statue
In Poplar Bluff, Three Rivers College unveiled a new statue honoring former Basketball Coach...
Heartland Basketball coach honored with statue
Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back...
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students