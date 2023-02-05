Heartland Basketball coach honored with statue

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College unveiled a new statue honoring former basketball coach Gene Bess.

“I never considered it, and I don’t deserve it, but I’m thankful for it,” Bess said.

Bess became college basketball’s all-time wins leader back in 2001. He’s won a record 1300 wins over those 50 seasons.

He’s a hall of fame coach who walks on and off a court with his name on it.

“I feel like I’m the one who has been blessed the most. you know I’ve got over 400 players here today, I had to be pretty difficult at times, but I think they know, they know that I love them,” Bess explained.

According to Three Rivers, at least 42 of Bess’s former players have gone on to coach the sport all over the country. Bess said he was glad to have been a part of it.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.