First Alert: Warm weekend with light rain showers Tuesday

(KFVS) - Sunday is starting off cold and sunny this morning. Throughout the day we will still have some windchill but temperatures will reach the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Southerly winds and clouds will be heading out of the Heartland this afternoon leaving the evening with clear and calm conditions.

Monday will be warm with temps in the upper 50′s, but we might see some light rain showers towards our northern counties on Tuesday.

