Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm weekend with light rain showers Tuesday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/5
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Sunday is starting off cold and sunny this morning. Throughout the day we will still have some windchill but temperatures will reach the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. Southerly winds and clouds will be heading out of the Heartland this afternoon leaving the evening with clear and calm conditions.

Monday will be warm with temps in the upper 50′s, but we might see some light rain showers towards our northern counties on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
New York Police Department officers tried to catch the bird after it was spotted on Fifth...
Owl escapes from Central Park Zoo, eludes NYPD, zookeepers
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Bank robbery suspect, Christopher Trice, was arrested following an investigation at two...
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
A man with several warrants out for his arrest was located in Ballard Co.
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Seeing sunshine and warmer temps today
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Cold temps for this morning but a warm up heading our way
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 2/4
First Alert: Cold morning but temps will warm up into the afternoon
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer for your Sunday