East Prairie boys basketball wins Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament

Eagles defeat Oak Ridge 63-48
Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament
By Jess Todd
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in 18 years the East Prairie boys basketball team is Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament champion.

The Eagles beat host, and regular season conference champion, Oak Ridge 63-48.

With a three-point advantage at halftime, East Prairie’s press break against the Bluejays helped extend their lead.

Oak Ridge made multiple runs in the fourth quarter, including cutting the Eagles’ lead to four with under four minutes to play. However, East Prairie’s defense stood tall.

The Eagles earned their first Scott-Miss Conference Tournament title since 2005.

In the 3rd place game Kelly defeated Oran 49-47 thanks to a Ross Peters three-pointer with one second remaining.

