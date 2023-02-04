Warmer weather for the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland We will see clear skies this evening and very cold temperatures. Readings will fall into the upper teens and lower twenties around midnight. During the predawn hours tomorrow we will begin to see southernly winds increase across the area causing temperatures to slowly rise by morning. For Saturday we will see mostly cloudy and warmer conditions. It will be quite breezy as well with wind gusts approaching 30PMH. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and even warmer. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.