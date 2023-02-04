Heartland Votes

Local man makes proposal to expand Interstate 29

Expansion of I-29 proposal
Expansion of I-29 proposal(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A proposal to extend I-29 to Cape Girardeau, Mo. is in the works by a local man.

I-29 runs from North Dakota all the way down to Kansas City, Mo. But this man says he wants to expand it further southeast.

Carl Armstrong said he wants an easier way for folks to travel compared to the current options like Interstate 70 and 55.

He shared those alternate roadways are too congested and this addition would provide a westward expansion.

He believed it should make an easier connection for Heartland drivers and also a way to be safer.

“What I’m proposing would give Cape and Jackson both a way to expand west ward because you would have the interstate capability, right now the road to the bridge ends on I-55, and it’s just a jumping off point from there,” Armstrong said.

He said he’s already submitted this plan to Missouri Department of Transportation and it is under review.

Armstrong will make his proposal formally on February 15 to the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, where he said they will discuss the plan further.

