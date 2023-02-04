Heartland Votes

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

Bank robbery suspect, Christopher Trice, was arrested following an investigation at two...
Bank robbery suspect, Christopher Trice, was arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints.

On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton.

Trice was found in Kuttawa after police were investigating two businesses that complained about a suspicious person.

According to a release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling Green bank robbery which occurred on November 28, 2022.

The police and violent crimes task force confiscated several items of evidence pertaining to the robbery, including the vehicle used in the crime.

Trice was taken to Critten County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

