Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students

(Back 2 School America)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators.

According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.

Anyone can submit an application on behalf of a teacher, but the teacher must be currently employed by a school in Ill.

The application is available online or there is a printable version on the B2SA website, which must be printed out. After completing the form, it must be sent to B2SA with a 250-500 word essay explaining how the nominated teacher goes above and beyond to positively impact their students’ lives.

All applications must be completed by April 1 and winning teachers will be notified April 11.

The winning educators will also receive gift baskets and be rewarded with a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception in Chicago the first week of May, which is Teacher Appreciation Week.

