Heartland Votes

Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3.
Portageville woman dies in crash on southbound I-55 in Pemiscot Co.
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis
Remains found in Michigan are believed to be the bodies of three missing rappers.
Police: Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched a home...
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
Investigators believe the dogs turned on the man when he tried to rescue his pet.
Man mauled to death by neighbor’s dogs while protecting his own, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Juliette Lamour, 18, won a $48 million lottery jackpot.
Beginner’s luck: 18-year-old wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase
A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio