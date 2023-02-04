Cold temps for this morning but a warm up heading our way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good morning Heartland! Waking up to some cold conditions for today and still a pretty high wind chill impact. As we head throughout the day expect to see a bit of sunshine through the clouds along with southernly wind warming us up and out of below freezing temps.

Temps will start the morning off with below freezing but work their way up into the upper 30s to low 40s in most places. Looking at tomorrow, we’re going to continue seeing some warmer temperatures as temps will reach in the low 50s.

