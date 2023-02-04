Heartland Votes

Carbondale Warming Center to host Winter Walk Fundraiser

To raise cold cash during the cold weather, the Carbondale Warming Center will host the...
To raise cold cash during the cold weather, the Carbondale Warming Center will host the “Coldest Night of the Year”, a winter fundraising walk.(WILX)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - To raise cold cash during the cold weather, the Carbondale Warming Center will host the “Coldest Night of the Year”, a winter fundraising walk.

On Saturday, February 25, those participating can walk in the chill of the night to raise money to assist the CWC. This will also give participants the chance to understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter.

The winter walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale, Ill. Participants will walk either a 2K or 5K route, with warm drinks at rest stops.

Registration will start at 4 p.m. on February 25, and the walk will begin at 5 p.m. A warm meal will be provided upon the walkers’ return to celebrate the night’s achievements.

You can register online to sign up as a Team Captain, join a friend’s team, or walk as an individual. To begin registration, click “Register to Walk + Fundraise.”

The fundraising goal is $20,000. For more information, contact the Carbondale Warming Center at (314) 312-2539 or coordinator@cwcentered.org

