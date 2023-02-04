Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky.

On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.

Daugherty was wanted out of Carlisle Co. for theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment $10 thousand < $1 million for an investigation of a theft near Kirbyton, Ky. in 2020.

The deputies contacted the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office about the tip. Sheriff Gilbert and Deputy Green accompanied the Ballard Co. deputies to the location.

The deputies found a vehicle fitting the description from the tipster behind the building. They located Daugherty at the building.

Daugherty had several arrest warrants in Ky. counties. His charges are as follows:

Wanted out of Graves Co. for failure to appear for sentencing on charges of theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment $10 thousand < $1 million, burglary third degree and persistent felony offender second degree from 2019.

Wanted out of Marshall Co. for failure to appear on the charges of conspiracy to burglary third degree and criminal mischief from a 2020 investigation.

Wanted out of McCracken Co. for failure to appear for sentencing on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment $500 < $10 thousand and for bail jumping first degree.

Daugherty was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail for two charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in Ballard Co. He is also a suspect in a vehicle theft at a business on Highway 51 North in Carlisle Co.

The investigation is ongoing.

