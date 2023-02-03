Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrents

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau were executed.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on February 2. One search warrant was on the 300-Block of N. Fountain street, and another search warrant was for 1000-Block of William Street.

Officers responded to the 300-Block of N. Fountain at approximately 7:45 p.m. to search for illegal narcotic activities. As of now, nothing was reported.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the 1000-Block of William Street was experiencing an executed search warrant for similar reasons. During the search of the residence, a woman was found. The woman had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody.

