Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis

A Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over St. Louis(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch.

Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day.

Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating he has received no contact from the Biden Administration concerning the balloon.

Sen. Hawley expressed the balloon should be shot down.

Sen. Schmitt also expressed that something should be done about the balloon stating, “Take it down.”

