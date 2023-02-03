Heartland Votes

Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon to move over southern Ill.

Chinese Balloon Tracker
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS/AP) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon is expected to move over southern Illinois Friday evening, February 3.

Earlier on Friday, the balloon was reportedly seen floating over Missouri, in Kansas City and St. Louis.

According to the Associated Press, the huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon drew severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China’s firm denials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions.

In a statement that approached an apology, the Chinese foreign ministry said the balloon was a civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research. It said said the airship had limited “self-steering” capabilities and had “deviated far from its planned course” because of winds.

