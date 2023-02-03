Heartland Votes

Sunshine with below freezing temps for today

By Meghan Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday heartland we will see some sunshine but continue on this cold trend for today. Temperatures made their way back down to below freezing causing that ice to stick around for another day. Temperatures for this afternoon will be in the low 20′s however the windchill impact it’s going to make temps feel like it’s in the teens in most places.

We look dry and warmer for the weekend and after Saturday morning, mostly no more freezing temps. Ice will begin melting, but clouds and winds will push back into the heartland. Winds will be from the southwest bringing us warmer air and temps in the upper 30′s to low 40′s.

