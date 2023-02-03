Heartland Votes

Southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.(AZ Family)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales.

Organic Remedies, Greenlight and Good Day Pharm, all in Cape Girardeau, said they are approved to start selling adult-use recreational marijuana products on Friday, February 3.

Good Day Pharm’s location in Jackson is also making its first recreational sales.

Not all Cape Girardeau dispensaries have received their approval just yet.

High Profile Cannabis said they still expect to be able to sell recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

Bloom Medicinals said they are waiting until Monday.

Sales Friday went live a few days earlier than anticipated.

Approved dispensaries were first told by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) they could start sales on Monday, Feb. 6. On Thursday, the department announced emergency rules would go into effect Friday.

According to DHSS, the rule allows nearly all of Missouri’s licensed medical dispensaries who requested to convert their medical license to a recreational adult-use and medical license to be qualified for the new license.

DHSS said their Division of Cannabis Regulation began approving conversion requests Friday.

Adult-use of cannabis was approved by Missouri voters in November 2022.

The passage of Amendment 3 allows adults 21 and older to purchase marijuana legally.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Johnson, 26, of Kennett, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts...
School nurse charged with statutory rape, sexual contact with student
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Joshua E. Dailey, 23, of Tamms, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Union...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

Latest News

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumed service on Friday, February 3 after icy conditions caused...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after ice causes closure
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’
File.
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
MSHP discusses winter weather response, Super Bowl safety
MSHP discusses winter weather response, Super Bowl safety