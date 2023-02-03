Sikeston DPS rescues 3 dogs from fire

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in Sikeston rescued three dogs from a house fire on Friday morning, February 3.

Officials say the electrical fire happened just before noon on the 400 block of Marion Avenue.

Sikeston DPS Captain Derick Wheetley said crews put out the fire and, in the process, rescued the dogs.

Wheetley said the animals are doing well and were taken to an animal shelter until their owner could pick them up.

Along with Sikeston DPS, Sikeston PAWS and South Scott Ambulance District responded to the scene.

