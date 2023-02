CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team lost to Little Rock 58-39 Thursday night, February 2, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

With the loss, the Redhawks fell to 4-7 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will play at Tennessee Tech on Saturday, February 4.

Alecia Doyle led SEMO with 9 points.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.