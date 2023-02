CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team won a thriller 99-98 over Little Rock Thursday night, February 2, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Redhawks guard Phillip Russell led the way with 37 points.

With the victory, the Redhawks improved to 8-3 and are tied for the OVC league lead with Morehead State.

