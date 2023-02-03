Heartland Votes

New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau

The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri.
The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors.

The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.

Everyone 21 years old or older can attend.

State officials say they are excited about what the future holds for everyone that uses the new school.

“Education is the golden ticket to the American dream,” said State Rep. John Voss. “To a lot of people, they may thought it passed them by, but today we’re going to open up and let them realize their full potential.”

Other excel schools include Poplar Bluff, St. Louis, Florissant and Springfield.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

