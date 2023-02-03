Heartland Votes

MoDot drivers working hard to clear roads

Nicki Clark is live at 5 in Cape Girardeau to tell us about some of the challenges Transportation workers faced during this latest Winter blast.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All across Missouri, MoDOT is still having staffing issues with drivers and the past few days with ice instead of snow drivers have been working long hours.

District Engineer Craig Compas says that compared to the last snow, which could be plowed, these icy conditions are considered treatable. That means they treat the roads for ice and wait for it to do it’s job which takes much longer.

Compas said down in the bootheel region there are still some ice packed roads and partly covered roads. But, MoDOT drivers are hard at work treating the roads.

“As far as the drivers go, we’ve been in operational mode for about 72 hours straight, some areas are still working into the evening tonight,” Compas said. “We’ll probably send our crews home tonight, so these guys will come in and work a 12-hour shift, go home and get some rest, and then come in and work another 12-hour shift.”

Compas said since this most recent ice storm wasn’t a statewide issue, they were able to move crews around to meet their needs, although in Southeast Missouri, they have a good amount of drivers.

