Heartland Votes

Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda ‘Le Le’

Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giant panda Le Le(Memphis Zoo)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo announced the passing of the giant panda “Le Le.”

Le Le was born on July 18, 1998, and passed at the age of 25.

Memphis Zoo says Le Le was a happy bear that enjoyed apples, engaging with enrichment and relaxing while covering himself with freshly shredded bamboo.

He had an easy-going personality and was a favorite of all who met and worked with him over the years.

Over the last twenty years, Le Le has delighted millions of guests, served as an exemplary ambassador for his species, and remains a shining symbol of a conservation partnership with the People’s Republic of China, says Memphis Zoo.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. The investigation is pending.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candice Johnson, 26, of Kennett, was charged with two counts of statutory rape and two counts...
School nurse charged with statutory rape, sexual contact with student
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Gerald and Tara Weaver leave behind three children.
Parents killed while traveling to son’s basketball game
Joshua E. Dailey, 23, of Tamms, was arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Union...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

Latest News

File.
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
MSHP discusses winter weather response, Super Bowl safety
MSHP discusses winter weather response, Super Bowl safety
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 2/3
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched a home...
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants